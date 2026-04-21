NFL reveals more about Draft safety plans

PITTSBURGH — With the 2026 NFL Draft in Pittsburgh only two days away, officials are assuring that hundreds of thousands of visitors will be safe.

The NFL and local law enforcement held a news conference on Tuesday afternoon, where they went into more detail about public safety plans.

Tonight on Channel 11 News at 5 p.m., reporter Frederick Price explains what he learned.

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