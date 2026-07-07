‘Adorable escape artists:’ Indiana County animal rescue helps transport 2 donkeys to nearby farm

INDIANA, Pa. — Whiskey Acres Animal Rescue and Sanctuary recently provided transport for two donkeys that had escaped and were wandering in Indiana.

The Pennsylvania State Police requested the sanctuary’s assistance to safely move the animals to a nearby farm.

The donkeys, which had been seen “wandering around Indiana,” are now resting comfortably at a local farm. The rescue clarified that the animals are not located at their facility.

Team members Jamie and Owen from the rescue responded with a trailer to assist in the transport. The organization reported that these “adorable escape artists” were moved safely.

The rescue also expressed gratitude to everyone who stopped to help, slowed down, shared information and worked together to keep both the donkeys and the public safe.

“Situations like this truly show what a community can accomplish when everyone looks out for one another,” the rescue said in a Facebook post.

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