Aer Lingus bookings outpace projections as airline targets specific Pittsburgh industries

Bookings are on track and slightly ahead of plan for the Aer Lingus nonstop service between Pittsburgh and Dublin that will begin May 25, according to the airline’s senior vice president of global sales.

Aer Lingus’ announcement in December is a big coup for the Allegheny County Airport Authority, which only weeks earlier had opened its new $1.7 billion landside terminal. Aer Lingus and the authority since then have ramped up Aer Lingus’ meetings with the business community, travel professionals and on Saturday with the Pittsburgh St. Patrick’s Day Parade.

“We’re very pleased, and we’re very optimistic” about the long-term success of the flights, said Bill Byrne, who spoke during a visit to the Pittsburgh Business Times offices on Thursday. It’s a pretty busy schedule for Aer Lingus executives this week, with the parade plus the Ireland Funds Gala on Thursday night and the Miss Smiling Irish Eyes luncheon on Friday.

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