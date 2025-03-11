AGH invites high school students to watch all-female team perform cardiac surgery

PITTSBURGH — In recognition of International Women’s Day, Allegheny General Hospital welcomed local high school students to observe an all-female surgical team.

On Monday, students from Avonworth High School who are part of the hospital’s formal Open Heart Surgery Observation Program got a bird’ s-eye view of a team of eight women, led by Dr. Candice Lee, performing a coronary artery bypass graft. The program is designed to inspire careers in medicine.

AGH says this surgical team is “emblematic of a nationwide movement to advocate for greater representation of women in medicine, especially the surgical fields.”

The hospital says that since Dr. Lee joined the team in 2020, an all-female heart surgery team has become a more common occurrence.

“It’s a special honor to be in the operating room today among such talented, highly skilled female clinical professionals,” Dr. Lee said. “Women are notably underrepresented in surgical specialties, but it’s our hope that today’s event will serve as a powerful reminder for future generations of young women that they are more than capable of achieving their career goals in the field of medicine.”

