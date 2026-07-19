Air quality returns to unhealthy levels in Pittsburgh region

PITTSBURGH — It will be much quieter on Sunday, but air quality will be a bit of an issue in parts of the area.

Sunshine will become abundant by afternoon with a hazy blue sky much of the day. Air quality from Canadian wildfires will be in the unhealthy range for a good chunk of the day until the wind shifts to the northeast.

Exercise caution if doing activities outside. The air quality will not be nearly as bad as Thursday or Friday, but it will be in the unhealthy range at times.

Our next chance for storms comes on Tuesday. Once again, widespread strong-to-severe thunderstorms will be possible during the afternoon and evening hours. Impacts like 70+ mph wind gusts, localized flooding and isolated tornadoes will all be possible between 2 p.m and 8 p.m.

Stay updated with the latest forecast and check for live updates on all Channel 11 newscasts.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group