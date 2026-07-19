Woman shot inside her vehicle in Wilkinsburg, police say

WILKINSBURG, Pa. — A woman was taken to a hospital after being shot inside a vehicle in Wilkinsburg on Saturday night.

The Allegheny County Police Department says the shooting happened near the intersection of McNary Boulevard and Paden Street around 11:30 p.m.

Preliminary information the department gathered indicates a woman was shot inside her vehicle. She was taken to a hospital, but her condition wasn’t immediately available.

ACPD later charged Mark Belle, 66, in the incident. Belle is facing attempted homicide, aggravated assault and carrying a firearm without a license. He’s being held in the Allegheny County Jail pending a court hearing.

Anyone with further information on the shooting is asked to call the County Police Tip Line at 1-833-ALL-TIPS.

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