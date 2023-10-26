Alec Baldwin to make first convention signing appearance at Steel City Con

MONROEVILLE, Pa. — A surprise celebrity headliner will be making an appearance at this year’s Steel City Con.

Alec Baldwin, known for roles in Beetlejuice, Boss Baby, Glengarry Glen Ross and The Hunt of Red October, will be at Steel City Con on Friday, Dec. 8 for photos, autographs and panel discussion. He will also be available for photos and panel discussion on Saturday, Dec. 9.

Alec Baldwin: Prosecutors will consider refiling manslaughter charges

According to Steel City Con on Facebook, this will be Baldwin’s first convention signing appearance.

Steel City Con runs from Dec. 8 through Dec. 10 at the Monroeville Convention Center.

Click here for more information and tickets.

©2022 Cox Media Group