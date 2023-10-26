Local

Alec Baldwin to make first convention signing appearance at Steel City Con

By Taylor Spirito, WPXI.com

Alec Baldwin Alec Baldwin speaks on stage during the Hamptons International Film Festival on Oct. 6, 2018 in Sag Harbor, New York. (Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images for Hamptons International Film Festival, File)

By Taylor Spirito, WPXI.com

MONROEVILLE, Pa. — A surprise celebrity headliner will be making an appearance at this year’s Steel City Con.

Alec Baldwin, known for roles in Beetlejuice, Boss Baby, Glengarry Glen Ross and The Hunt of Red October, will be at Steel City Con on Friday, Dec. 8 for photos, autographs and panel discussion. He will also be available for photos and panel discussion on Saturday, Dec. 9.

Alec Baldwin: Prosecutors will consider refiling manslaughter charges

According to Steel City Con on Facebook, this will be Baldwin’s first convention signing appearance.

Steel City Con runs from Dec. 8 through Dec. 10 at the Monroeville Convention Center.

Click here for more information and tickets.

TRENDING NOW:

  • Lewiston shooting: At least 16 killed after gunman opens fire, Maine authorities say
  • Woman found shot blocks from PPG Paints Arena
  • Lewiston shooting: What we know about Robert Card, person of interest in mass shootings
  • VIDEO: 11 Investigates wrong-way crashes on local roads and what’s being done to prevent them
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts

    • ©2022 Cox Media Group

    ”Big

    Most Read