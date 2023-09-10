Alien Alert: How the Steelers can unleash George Pickens vs. 49ers

PITTSBURGH — The Steelers do not have to offer much imagination to what George Pickens can do on the football field. He is a viral highlight machine, and Pickens has earned his reputation as one of the best jump ball receivers in the NFL already. Just ask Kenny Pickett about how much he trusts what Pickens can do.

“I’m going to put it in his zip code,” Pickett said. “That’s kind of been the MO here since I’ve started. So, he’s an unbelievable player, just continue to put the ball going his way and let him do the rest with it.”

Earlier in the week, George Pickens made another one-handed catch in practice. But that’s just who he is at this point. He thinks he is the best receiver in the NFL, and most would tell you he is on the precipice of becoming a superstar. In the preseason, Pickens looked as dominant as he did in training camp.

But 49ers cornerback Charvarius Ward offers a challenging task for Pickens in his game. Ward is lengthy, physical, and will get all up in Pickens’ grill. That is something that Pickens doesn’t experience all that often. So, this game is a fascinating test for how far Pickens has grown. But there is one easy way to maintain Pickens’ aura in this game. First, let’s break down a key stat.

