Aliquippa fighting back after youth teams voted out of Beaver County Youth Football League

ALIQUIPPA, Pa. — From the little ones to the teenagers, football is in the blood of the Aliquippa community.

“These kids had the lights turned off on them last night and I haven’t stopped crying so just imagine how they feel,” said Jason Harvey who’s the Aliquippa Youth League President.

Harvey runs the Lil Quips Youth League serving three teams and nearly 200 kids. He can’t even put into words his feelings toward the Beaver County Youth Football League’s decision to vote them out of the league just two days before the playoff games.

“We have to tell these kids what you worked hard for since June is dead in the water, what you put your hard work and fight in,” Harvey said.

That decision came after a fight at the away game last week. The game at Central Valley ended when two parents started fighting and punches were thrown. The Central Valley mom involved was pregnant.

Center Township Police told Channel 11 that criminal charges are pending.

The BCYFL Board released the following statement:

“Following an unfortunate incident that occurred during an 8U football game between the Central Valley Lil Warriors and the Aliquippa Lil Quips, where a pregnant mother was assaulted by several Aliquippa spectators, a vote was conducted by the organizations within our league. After careful consideration, eight member organizations unanimously voted to remove the Aliquippa Lil Quips from our league.

“It’s important to clarify that this decision was made by the organizations as a collective body, not by individual league officials and was based on growing concerns over repeated safety issues and misconduct during games involving Aliquippa. Our league is committed to providing a safe, positive, and sportsmanlike environment for all players, families, and fans. We do not condone violence or any actions that compromise the well-being of our community members.

“Our primary focus remains on the safety and development of our youth as a whole across the entirety of the league, and we will continue working to ensure that our league upholds the highest standards of conduct both on and off the field.”

But the Aliquippa community is fighting back wanting to know why another decision could not be made that doesn’t punish the kids.

“If it was two parents you ban the parents, there are protocols to this thing, you ban the parents for life and parents would probably be okay with that because the kids get to play,” said Aliquippa Mayor Dwan Walker.

This is far from the end as Aliquippa pursues legal action to try to get the kids on the field by this weekend.

“At the end of the day it’s not about us it’s about the kids and if it’s not about the kids then who’s it about,” Harvey said.

That criminal investigation is still ongoing, the Chief said more charges could be filed as they look through the video of that fight.

If you know anyone involved in the incident or can identify anyone, you are asked to call Center Township Police at 724-775-0880.

