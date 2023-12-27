Aliquippa High School head football coach honored as Steelers High School Coach of the Year

PITTSBURGH — A local high school football head coach is being honored by the Steelers.

The team named Aliquippa High School head football coach Mike Warfield as the Steelers High School Coach of the Year. He’s also the team’s nominee for the Don Shula NFL High School Coach of the Year.

Warfield led Aliquippa to its fifth PIAA championship during the first undefeated season in the history of powerhouse football.

“History is history,” Warfield told the Pittsburgh Union Progress after the game. “It’s never been done. I told the kids last week, we’re not going to be superstitious about it and run from it. We’re going to poke our chests out and try to achieve it.”

The NFL will recognize two coaches, one representing the AFC and one the NFC. Those winners get a $15,000 award to their high school football programs and a $10,000 cash award. All other nominees receive a $1,000 cash award and attend Super Bowl LVIII in Las Vegas as special guests of the NFL.

The Don Shula Award winners will be announced in the week prior to the Pro Bowl Games.

