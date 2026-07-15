All of Western Pennsylvania under Code Red Air Quality Alert on Thursday

PITTSBURGH — Air quality could become a huge issue to close out the week.

Smoke from dozens of wildfires in northern Minnesota and Southern Canada will start to move into our area later today and tonight. Because of this, the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection is issuing a Code Red Air Quality Alert on Thursday.

At first, the smoke will be aloft, putting a hazy glow on the sun. There is a good possibility that lower-level or near-surface-level smokes makes it into western Pennsylvania on Thursday and Friday, creating more of an orange haze, slightly lower visibility and poor air quality.

During the Code Red, everyone is encouraged to limit outdoor activities. Particularly sensitive groups, such as children, elderly residents and those with respiratory illnesses, should avoid long or intense outdoor activities and consider moving activities indoors.

The DEP also highly encourages people to help reduce fine particulate matter air pollution by:

Avoiding the use of gas-powered lawn and garden equipment;

Reducing or eliminating fireplace and wood stove use; and

Avoiding the open burning of leaves, trash, and other materials

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