Part of a Commercial St. Bridge detour route closed due to water main break

SWISSVALE, Pa. — A road that sits right along a Commercial Street Bridge detour route is closed because of a water main break.

A PennDOT spokesperson said South Braddock Avenue is closed between Roslyn Street and Woodstock Avenue in both directions as crews work to make repairs.

Drivers should take Braddock Avenue, Electric Avenue, Route 30 (Ardmore Boulevard and I-376 as a detour for the time being.

Delays are expected.

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