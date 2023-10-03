Allegheny County Airport becomes newest feature in Carnegie Science Center’s miniature railroad

PITTSBURGH — The first visitor’s choice model has been unveiled at the Carnegie Science Center’s Miniature Railroad & Village.

For the first time ever, the Miniature Railroad team opened up the 2023 model for a vote. Visitors to the museum could pick from three options: Allegheny County Airport in West Mifflin, Fredrick J. Osterling Office & Studio in the North Side, and Oliver Miller Homestead in South Park.

The Allegheny County Airport won by taking 22,519 of the 43,871 votes.

“From the outset, we recognized the importance of involving the very people we serve, and their support, enthusiasm, and votes have been instrumental in shaping our new models,” said Jason Brown, Henry Buhl, Jr., Director of Carnegie Science Center. “With the addition of the Allegheny County Airport model, we are not merely expanding our miniature world; we are further including our community and fortifying their connections to organizations around Pittsburgh in miniature form.”

The museum says the airport was recreated down to “its smallest details” with traditional methods, like hand painting, and new ones, like 3D printing.

