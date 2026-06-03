Allegheny County asks public to weigh in on first-ever Climate Action Plan

PITTSBURGH — Allegheny County is making a new plan to make communities cleaner and they want neighbors to be a part of the conversation.

The county’s Sustainability Department is working on its first-ever Climate Action Plan, which they say is designed to:

Reduce harmful greenhouse gas emissions that contribute to climate change

Create new jobs

Help people save money on energy bills

Support local businesses

Protect parks and natural areas

Improve people’s health

To make the plan the best it can be, officials are holding over 15 community hearing events to learn how residents want to see the environmental protections placed in their communities.

The first of those hearings is scheduled for June 4 and will take place at the Department of Human Services Building (1 Smithfield Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222) from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Some of the team behind the plan will be in attendance.

A light dinner will be provided.

If you would like to attend the first hearing, click here to register.

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