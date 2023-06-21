Local

Allegheny County Council votes to override Fitzgerald’s veto of minimum wage increase

ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — Allegheny County Council members voted to override County Executive Rich Fitzgerald’s veto of a wage increase for county employees.

The plan previously approved by council before being vetoed by Fitzgerald proposed a minimum wage increase to $18 an hour in 2024, $19 the following year and $20 in 2026.

Fitzgerald said he isn’t against a wage increase, but believes it falls under the jurisdiction of the county executive.

Tuesday night, Fitzgerald said he is considering taking the case to court.

