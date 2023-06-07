Allegheny County Council votes to raise county employee minimum wage

ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — With a vote of 10 to four Tuesday, Allegheny County Council passed legislation to raise the minimum wage for county employees to $18 an hour in 2024, $19 the following year, and $20 in 2026.

“The basic principle is simple. We want to pay county employees a competitive minimum wage because we need to be fair to our employees in order to attract and retain qualified and motivated individuals,” said bill cosponsor Bethany Hallam.

Councilmember Hallam suggested raising hourly pay for all non-salaried full and part time employees will help the county fill some of its 1,400 vacant positions.

Several community members agreed.

“Our workers deserve it. They deserve our respect and they deserve a fair wage,” said Erica Brusselars.

“I think it’s only fair and it’s only right that county employees earn a livable wage,” added

Brian Englert.

Opponents, like Councilmember Sam DeMarco, question the Council’s authority to enact this pay increase.

“At this point in time, I can’t support this bill because I don’t believe, A. it’s within our purview, B. it complies with Pennsylvania law, and C. that it’s good financial sense,” DeMarco said.

Council President Patrick Catena adamantly disagreed.

“We have the ability to do so, period,” said Catena.

County Executive Rich Fitzgerald has previously suggested he would veto a minimum wage increase.

But President Catena called out Fitzgerald Tuesday, saying he supported similar legislation back in 2001 when he was on County Council.

“It is my sincerest hope tonight that the chief executive sincerely remembers the day he sat in this very chair and supported living wages and realizes the importance of paying our own employees competitive and fair wages,” Catena said.

11 News reached out to the county executive was told he has no comment at this time.

