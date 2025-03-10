Allegheny County Democratic Committee endorses Corey O’Connor in Pittsburgh mayoral race

PITTSBURGH — The Allegheny County Democratic Committee announced who it will back in the upcoming primary election for Pittsburgh’s mayor.

Current Allegheny County Controller Corey O’Connor won the endorsement. Sources tell Channel 11 that he won by four votes.

“Thank you to the Allegheny County Democratic Committee for your endorsement of my candidacy for Mayor! As a lifelong Democrat, your support is a testament to my commitment to fighting for our communities and building a stronger future,” O’Connor said in a social media post.

Incumbent Mayor Ed Gainey released a statement in response saying.

“If there’s anything the first months of the Trump administration have taught us, it’s that Democratic voters want leaders who will put the needs of regular people over powerful corporations, billionaires, union-busting CEOs, predatory landlords and developers, and MAGA billionaires ripping Pittsburghers off. Some of our city’s Democratic leadership want to move backward to an era they were comfortable with, but I’ve spent my first term pushing us forward. In my first term, we’ve taken UPMC to court to make them pay their fair share, we’ve built more affordable housing than any administration in 20 years, and we are now doubling down on our fight against big developers with our Keep Pittsburgh Home Plan to stop out-of-town developers from pricing Pittsburghers out. In May, Democratic voters can keep moving forward on the transformational progress we’ve delivered and protect against Trump, his cronies, and real-estate tycoons. I welcome every person in Pittsburgh to join us in that fight.”

