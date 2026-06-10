Pittsburgh’s largest health system to lay off 200 employees, eliminate 300 open positions

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh region’s largest health system is making cuts.

UPMC said it’s slashing about 200 jobs.

It isn’t saying in what departments the layoffs are happening in, only that cuts are “primarily among those who are not in clinical or member-facing roles.”

UPMC said it’s giving severance pay and benefits to affected employees.

The healthcare company is also eliminating 300 open positions, according to a statement from Michelle Hart, Neonatal Nurse Practitioner on behalf of Magee Nurses and Advanced Practitioners United, SEIU Healthcare PA.

You can read Hart’s full statement below:

“Magee nurses and advanced practitioners send our well wishes to our UPMC colleagues whose jobs were cut, and call on UPMC to use its massive resources – $261 million in profits for the first quarter of this year alone – to invest in, rather than reduce, our staff. This latest round of job cuts for 200 workers and 300 open positions comes after about 1,100 cuts two years ago. In that previous round of cuts, we lost many experienced and valued clinicians with roles in direct patient care and nurse education. When UPMC reduces staff, those duties often then fall on nurses when we already do not have enough time with our patients to provide the level of care we believe in. We’ve heard clearly from our community that they want much more time with us, not less. UPMC cannot continue to prioritize branding, construction and executive compensation over investing in frontline staff. This has become an extremely urgent imperative as the number of births increases in the summer months. We reiterate our united call for UPMC to respond to our proposal for evidence-based, national staffing standards which we made three months ago so we can address the crisis facing women’s and family health, and the nursing profession.”

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