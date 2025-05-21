Allegheny County forms new special committee focused on emergency preparedness

PITTSBURGH — Allegheny County has formed a new special committee designed to keep the area prepared for emergencies.

The new “Special Committee of Emergency Preparedness and After-Action Review” comes after hundreds of thousands of people were left in the dark following an unprecedented storm at the end of April.

Allegheny Council Member DeWitt Walton, the committee’s chair, said it will work to see what can be done better following similar emergencies.

“I look forward to heading this committee to ensure that we are discussing what we could have done better during this past storm and how can we all be better prepared for future storms or emergency situations. We will be looking for positive discussion and I will not let anyone be blamed or criticized for what transpired before, during, or after the storm,” Walton said.

Council President Patrick Catena said he hopes discoveries made by the committee will keep people safe in the future and save people money.

“It is essential that we review what we can do better in future circumstances like the dire situation that residents, emergency personnel, and utility companies experienced from the unprecedented storm a couple of weeks ago,” said President Patrick Catena. “We owe it to the taxpayers to make sure that we are as prepared as we can for the next storm or emergency event.”

The first meeting will be held in June.

