Allegheny County Health Department launches community health survey

PITTSBURGH — The Allegheny County Health Department wants to hear your thoughts on health and health care in our area.

It’s launched a community survey that covers topics such as:

Health care access

Chronic disease

Health risk behavior

Environment

Maternal and child health

Mental health and substance use disorder

The results will help the Health Department better understand the health needs in our community, the county said in a news release.

“When Allegheny County residents participate in this survey, it helps us gather the information we need to plan for and take action to improve health equity and ensure that we have a healthier Allegheny County for all,” said Dr. LuAnn Brink, Deputy Director for the Allegheny County Health Department Bureau of Data, Reporting & Disease Control.

The survey can be done on your cell phone and will be open through April.

It’s available at https://bit.ly/pghachd.

The Health Department hopes to have 3,000 participants.

