Allegheny County Health Department launches its annual raccoon rabies vaccination program

The Allegheny County Health Department and the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Wildlife Services will launch the annual Raccoon Rabies Vaccination Program on Friday in Allegheny County.

Over the next five weeks, more than 250,000 baits will be distributed across all 130 municipalities in Allegheny County. The program aims to prevent the spread of raccoon rabies, a virus that is almost always fatal when left untreated.

“Allegheny County is vital to managing and preventing the spread of raccoon rabies in the United States,” explained Jamie Sokol, raccoon rabies vaccination program coordinator.

“Any measure we can take to reduce the amount of rabies in our raccoon population is beneficial to public health in Allegheny County,” said Dr. Iulia Vann, ACHD director.

The distribution of baits will be conducted both by hand and by aircraft, including helicopters and fixed-wing airplanes. Hand distribution will occur from Aug. 18 to Aug. 22, while aircraft distribution will continue until Sept. 20.

The baits consist of a small blister packet containing a pink liquid vaccine, coated in either fishmeal or a waxy, vanilla-scented coating to attract raccoons. Most baits are consumed within five days of distribution.

Residents are advised to avoid contact with the bait and to wash any exposed skin with soap and water if contact occurs. In the unlikely event of a rash, residents should contact their health care provider immediately.

The baits are not harmful to pets, but residents are encouraged to keep pets inside or on a leash to prevent them from consuming the baits before raccoons do. Additionally, residents should secure garbage container lids and bring food sources indoors to ensure raccoons are hungry.

Rabies is transmitted by animal bites or scratches, and exposure can be fatal if untreated. Residents bitten or scratched by an animal should cleanse the area with soap and water and seek emergency medical treatment.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group