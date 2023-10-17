Allegheny County Health Department receives $14.5M CDC grant to fight overdose deaths, addiction

The Allegheny County Health Department recently received a $14.5 million grant from the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to support efforts to reduce opioid overdose deaths and assist people in recovery.

The grant builds on previous funds that the Allegheny County Health Department received from the CDC Overdose Data to Action (OD2A). The department used those funds to make it easier to get overdose reversal drugs, support formerly incarcerated people and connect patients to medicine while in recovery.

“Saving lives and interrupting opioid overdoses takes strategic precision, creative approaches, and deep investment in the community,” Rep. Chris Deluzio said in a press release. “These federal funds will strengthen Allegheny County’s Health Department fight against overdose deaths and help more people reach recovery. I’m glad the federal government is showing up for the people of Western Pennsylvania, and I look forward to seeing how public health and safety in our region benefits from this investment.”

More information can be found on the Allegheny County website.

