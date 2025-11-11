Allegheny County ice skating rinks scheduled to open later than usual this year

Allegheny County’s ice rinks are not opening until late next month.

On Monday, Allegheny County Parks said skaters could hit the North and South Park rinks for the first time on Saturday, Dec. 20.

That opening is dependent on the weather.

It is a month later than in previous years.

“We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience this new opening date may cause, and we thank you for your understanding. We look forward to seeing everyone back out on the ice soon!” Allegheny County Parks said.

Allegheny County Parks says anyone registered for a program or rental before the opening date will be sent an email with more information.

Click here for more information on Allegheny County skating and hockey programs.

