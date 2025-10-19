Allegheny County partnership reminding drivers to avoid aggressive driving, keep roads safe

ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — Officials are reminding drivers to keep roads safe by avoiding aggressive driving.

PennDOT, AAA East Central and the Allegheny County police are prioritizing the safety of emergency responders on the road ahead of National Move Over Day on Oct. 18.

The initiative highlights the importance of Pennsylvania’s Move Over Law, which mandates that drivers approaching an emergency incident must either merge into a lane farther from the emergency or slow down to a speed of no more than 20 miles per hour below the posted speed limit.

An emergency response area is defined as a stationary police, fire or ambulance vehicle with flashing lights; a road crew with flares or signs, a tow truck assisting a vehicle or a disabled vehicle with at least two emergency displays.

An aggressive driving mobilization runs from Oct. 20 to Nov. 9. Police will target drivers exhibiting dangerous driving behaviors like speeding, texting and careless driving.

According to PennDOT data, in 2024, there were 5,897 aggressive driving-related crashes statewide. There were also 3,530 speeding-related crashes, which is the top offense law enforcement sees in aggressive driving citations.

