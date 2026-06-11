Humid on Thursday with another round of scattered storms for some

PITTSBURGH — More humidity today as high temperatures push back into the mid to upper 80s. The bulk of the morning should be quiet, but we’ll watch as another round of scattered storms develops this afternoon. Not everyone will see a storm today, but anything that pops in this environment could contain very heavy rain and some gusty winds.

The cold front itself crosses Friday afternoon, bringing another round of showers and a few storms. Depending on the exact timing, areas south and east of Pittsburgh may be most likely to see a storm with drier and more stable air pushing in for areas north and west sooner. Regardless, much less humidity will be felt by Friday evening with overnight lows dipping into the low 60s.

Saturday will be warm but comfortable before another uptick in humidity levels on Sunday. A secondary cold front will bring a higher chance for storms late in the day before a cooler and much drier air mass settles in for next week. Most days will be in the 70s!

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