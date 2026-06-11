House partially collapses in Pittsburgh during severe storms

PITTSBURGH — A house partially collapsed as severe storms moved through the area on Thursday.

The incident happened on Sheffield Street in Manchester.

Channel 11’s Rich Pierce is at the scene working to learn more.

Tune in to Channel 11 News at 6 p.m. for a LIVE report from the scene.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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