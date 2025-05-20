Allegheny County police horse retires after 18 years on the force

The Allegheny County Police Department held a retirement party Monday for one of the longest-serving members of the Mounted Unit.

Henry has been serving the county since being donated the department back in 2007. Police say there was a scare back in 2011, when he was diagnosed with a form of skin cancer and there was a fear he’d lose an eye. But, an experimental procedure saved his eye and allowed him to continue his career.

But now, after 18 years on the force, Henry is officially retiring.

“He’s been the backbone of our mounted unit for many years,” Sgt. Jason Donaldson said. “We’re excited for him to move on, but at the same time, it’s sad that we’re gonna lose him.”

During the retirement ceremony at the Mounted Unit stables in South Park, Allegheny County Executive Sara Innamorato shared a proclamation declaring May 19 “Henry the Police Horse Day.”

Henry will live out the rest of his days at Round Hill Park in Elizabeth Township.

