Allegheny County police looking for owner of dog found in South Park

By Jess Shannon, WPXI.com

Dog found in South Park (Allegheny County Police)

SOUTH PARK TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Allegheny County police are searching for the owner of a dog that was found at a park Thursday night.

She was found at Sunny Slopes in South Park.

Police said the dog is not microchipped and did not have a collar on.

Anyone with information is asked to call Allegheny County Police at their South Park office at 412-835-8221.

