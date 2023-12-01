Allegheny County police looking for owner of dog found in South Park

SOUTH PARK TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Allegheny County police are searching for the owner of a dog that was found at a park Thursday night.
She was found at Sunny Slopes in South Park.
Police said the dog is not microchipped and did not have a collar on.
Anyone with information is asked to call Allegheny County Police at their South Park office at 412-835-8221.
