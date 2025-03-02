Allegheny County Police renew push to find person who killed AG informant in McKeesport

MCKEESPORT, Pa. — Police are renewing the push to find the person who shot and killed a confidential informant in McKeesport nearly two years ago.

Robert Moore, 58, was found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds on the 1200 block of Park Street at 5:47 p.m. on March 3, 2023. He was taken to a hospital where he later died.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE >>> Man dead after shooting in McKeesport

Channel 11′s Chief Investigator Rick Earle learned Moore worked for the Pennsylvania Attorney General’s Office. He went undercover to help investigators bring down cocaine, heroin and illegal sports gambling rings in McKeesport.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE >>> Channel 11 Exclusive: Man shot, killed in McKeesport last week was confidential informant

Detectives said he was shot while getting out of his vehicle after returning home.

The shooter was reportedly a man wearing a mask, a black hooded sweatshirt, black pants, and white shoes. He was seen standing at the corner of West Park Way and Luray Street before the shooting.

Allegheny County Police pushed the information forward again as part of their unsolved homicide investigations initiative.

Anyone who can help them is asked to call the Allegheny County Police Tip Line at 1-833-ALL-TIPS. Callers can remain anonymous.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group