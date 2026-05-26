Pittsburgh International Airport celebrates new direct flight to Dublin

FINDLAY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A new era of flights at Pittsburgh International Airport as it celebrates a new direct flight to Dublin, Ireland.

Channel 11 was there as the first flight from Dublin touched down on Monday, thanks to Irish carrier Aer Lingus.

It was fanfare all around as the plane rolled into the terminal.

City and airport leadership were on hand, as well as Irish dancers and music.

Channel 11 caught up with the first person off the flight, an MMA fighter here for a match, as well as a couple waiting to take their first international flight ever.

“I’m absolutely buzzing. It’s my first time in Pittsburgh, and so far so good. What an amazing welcome to have, plenty of Irish flags,” MMA Fighter Dee Begley said.

“I thought it was just going to be like a normal gate. I didn’t know this was even happening. We got snacks, we got Smiley Cookies,” Justin Jakiela said.

A piece of Pittsburgh is also going along with the historic flight. Eat ‘N Park sent hundreds of shamrock Smiley Cookies for distribution on the new route.

The Dublin flights out of Pittsburgh will operate four times a week.

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