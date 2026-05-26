2 women hospitalized after shooting, physical assault in McKeesport

MCKEESPORT, Pa. — A woman was shot and another woman was physically assaulted in McKeesport on Monday.

Allegheny County Police said officers were called to the Harrison Village housing complex at 8:17 p.m.

A woman who had been shot twice in the torso was found at the scene, police say. She was taken to a hospital in stable condition.

The other woman was found suffering from blunt force trauma. She was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

Police said everyone involved in the incident has been identified, but detectives are still investigating.

Anyone with information that could help that investigation is asked to call the Allegheny County Tip Line at 1-833-ALL-TIPS. Tips can be left anonymously.

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