Allegheny County residents adjust to uptick in property tax bill

PITTSBURGH — This week homeowner in Allegheny County will receive their 2025 property tax bill. Already, the first thing many have noticed is the increase in the amount due, 36 percent, adding hundreds of dollars to the annual bill.

“We don’t get the cost of living raises anymore, but everything that we need is skyrocketing in price,” said Tonya Carswell. Carswell owns a home in Homestead and wasn’t aware that a tax increase had been approved.

Residents across Allegheny County are opening their mailboxes this week, some anticipating the bill while others like Carswell said they were completely surprised.

It’s the first time the county has raised taxes in more than a decade. In 2024, the county agreed the increase was needed to offset a growing deficit and pay for critical county services.

The uptick will now cost property owners hundreds of dollars more, the agreement raises the county’s property tax rate to 6.43 mils — 1.7 mils more.

“As a renter, I understand that it may impact my rent but as a resident of the county I want the county to be funded and functioning and I understand why this increase is necessary,” said Guillermo Perez, a renter in the city’s Hill District. Perez added that the previous county executive should have gradually increased taxes to avoid a large tax hike, but said what was agreed upon is reasonable.

Residents we spoke with had mixed feelings, some saying they understood, while others shared that the cost increase could create a hardship for their household.

“This property tax is going to cause a big hardship for me, and I bet a whole bunch of other people, I don’t agree with that,” Carswell said.

On Wednesday, county officials shared important deadlines to help residents pay their taxes. Property owners can pay in-person or online:

April 30 - last day to receive a 2% discount.

May 31 - all payments are due.

June 1 - begins the delinquency period.

“There is a 2 percent discount for paying the property tax a month early which I have a math background that’s a great deal that’s like 24 percent interest,” said County Treasurer, Erica Brusselars.

However, if paid after June 1 residents will be charged an immediate fee of 5 percent and an additional 1 percent for every month they are late.

Payments can be split up into several installments, but the full amount must be paid by May 31 to avoid penalties. Another incentive homeowners can take advantage of is the Homestead Tax Relief.

“If you own your primary residence, you are eligible to apply for a Homestead Extension that takes $18,000 off your assessed value,” Brusselars explained.

All of the most recent information about county real estate taxes can be found online at alleghenycountytreasurer.us/real-estate-tax or by calling the treasurer’s customer service center at 412-350-4100.

Bills can also be viewed and paid — and receipts viewed after payment is received — online at realestate.alleghenycounty.us.

