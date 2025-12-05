Allegheny County Sheriff’s Office offering special Saturday hours for concealed carry permits

PITTSBURGH — The Allegheny County Sheriff’s Office announced special Saturday hours this weekend to get or renew a license to carry.

The office at the Allegheny County Courthouse at 463 Grant Street will be open from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

To get or renew a permit, those who attend need a valid Pennsylvania ID or driver’s license, a completed application and $20 cash.

The sheriff’s office said these special hours are meant to help people who can’t easily get to the courthouse during regular business hours.

