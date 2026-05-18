Winning Pennsylvania lottery ticket worth $131K sold in Beaver County

HOPEWELL TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A winning Pennsylvania Lottery Fast Play ticket for the Watts of Cash game, worth $131,095, was sold in Beaver County.

The top prize-winning ticket was purchased on Sunday at Kuhn’s Market, located at 2284 Brodhead Road in Hopewell Township.

Kuhn’s Market will receive a $500 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

Watts of Cash is a $10 Fast Play game that offers top prizes starting at $100,000.

Fast Play games print on demand from a Lottery sales terminal or a self-service touchscreen vending terminal. They function similarly to Scratch-Off games but do not require scratching or waiting for a drawing.

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