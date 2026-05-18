HAMPTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A person was injured when a vehicle flipped onto its roof during a crash in Hampton Township.

According to Allegheny County dispatchers, police officers, firefighters and medics were called to the 2200 block of Linwood Drive at 2:32 p.m. on Monday.

Our crews saw a Subaru crashed and resting on its roof, off the road near some trees.

A person was rescued from the vehicle and taken to a hospital. Their condition is not known at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Person injured after vehicle rolls onto its roof in Hampton Township A person was injured when a vehicle flipped onto its roof during a crash in Hampton Township. (WPXI/WPXI)

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