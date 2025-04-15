Allegheny County soon starts annual effort to control mosquito population

ALLEGHENY COUNTY — Allegheny County leaders announced what steps they’re taking to stay ahead of this year’s mosquito population.

The Allegheny County Health Department soon launches its annual program targeting mosquito larvae before they can take flight.

This program starts this month by treating more than 50 wetlands across 50 municipalities with Altosid XR, a biological larvicide that disrupts the life cycle of mosquitoes and midges without harming humans, pets or aquatic life.

Then, starting May 19, crews will also treat over 13,500 storm drains and catch basins in Pittsburgh and five nearby boroughs. Health officials say these shallow, stagnant basins are ideal mosquito breeding grounds, and treating them early reduces the need for adult mosquito spraying later in the year.

Officials say early treatment is one of the most effective management practices they have to control mosquito populations.

“It’s much easier and more environmentally responsible to control mosquitoes while they’re still larvae,” said Tim Murphy of the Allegheny County Health Department. “These early interventions reduce both nuisance bites and serious health threats.”

The community can also help control the mosquito population by reporting potential breeding grounds. You can file a complaint online or by calling 412-350-4046.

