Beaver County town region’s hottest housing market, 3rd in U.S. in Q1

PITTSBURGH — The housing market continued to tilt toward buyers in the first quarter, as listings surged, prices sagged and seller profit margins narrowed.

As this shift occurred, Baden (15005) in Beaver County led the way as the Pittsburgh metro’s hottest housing market for the first quarter, according to The Business Journals’ latest analysis of quarterly listing and sales data from Intercontinental Exchange Inc.

The ranking is intended to emphasize sales and pricing momentum in each ZIP code, using a weighted formula that includes quarterly and year-over-year data. Only ZIP codes with complete data, an average sales price of at least $441,000 and at least 10 listings sold in the quarter were included in the rankings.

Baden had 28 new listings, 18 sold listings and an average sales price of $534,046, with average days on the market of 119.

The national picture

Baden also ranked No. 3 on the overall national rankings, the highest a local ZIP code has ranked in the national rankings since the Business Journals began this methodological analysis. Only West Palm Beach, Florida, (33403) and Tahoe City, California, (96145) ranked above Baden. Sewickely also finished strong in the national ranking, ranking 23rd, the only other time a Pittsburgh metro ZIP has been in the top 50. Sewickley was 150th in the nation; Ligonier 166th; and 15238 ranked 242nd. More than 3,400 ZIP codes were included in the ranking.

Click here to learn about the other hottest housing markets in the region from our partners at the Pittsburgh Business Times.

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