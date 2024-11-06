Check washing scams being reported in Allegheny County; here’s how to avoid them

PITTSBURGH — Police are asking older adults in Allegheny County to be aware of a new fraud scheme.

District Attorney Stephen Zappala said an ongoing “check washing” scam is happening in the area.

In this scam, criminals use chemicals, often household cleaners, to remove ink from checks and rewrite them for their benefit.

Zappala said they have seen an uptick in reports of these crimes.

“Our Senior Justice Team was notified by older adults in our community who have either been a victim or known someone who has been a target of check washing,” said DA Zappala. “The best course of action to discourage cases like these is to educate the community and give people the knowledge and tools to protect themselves.”

To avoid becoming a victim to check washing, you should use black gel ink pens that will soak into the paper. Checks should also be mailed from blue collection boxes close to pickup times.

People are also asked to try to learn how to pay their bills online or electronically.

Click here to sign up for messages from Allegheny County’s Fraud Squad.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group