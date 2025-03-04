Man arrested after stabbing in Regent Square

SWISSVALE, Pa. — South Braddock Avenue is a popular stretch of Regent Square. It’s home to restaurants, bars, and even a Pilates studio. Community members were shocked to hear about a stabbing there overnight Tuesday.

Owen VanDivier stabbed the bartender of Murphy’s Tap Room outside of the bar, according to Swissvale police. Investigators said he had already been thrown out of D’s Six Pax and Dawgs and the Hemlock House, located just down the block, for being too intoxicated and using racial slurs. Witnesses said he stumbled down the sidewalk, towards Murphy’s, and used the racial slur again. When witnesses told him to leave them alone, he pulled out a knife, causing them to pull out knives as well.

That’s when Murphy’s bartender came outside, saw VanDivier with a knife, and drew his pistol. Witnesses attempted to disarm VanDivier, but he stabbed the bartender in the arm. VanDivier and a witness also got cut during the fight.

Police say the bartender was eventually able to wrestle the knife out of VanDivier’s hand. Bystanders were able to restrain VanDivier until police arrived. The bartender was treated by EMS workers and is expected to be okay.

VanDivier was taken to UPMC Mercy, where he was treated and released. He faces multiple charges, including aggravated assault.

©2025 Cox Media Group