Teen, adult killed in crash in Butler County

BUTLER COUNTY, Pa. — Two people were killed in a crash in Summit Township Saturday night.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, Troopers were called to a crash around 10 p.m. on Freeport Road.

PSP says that a car was driving on Freeport Road when it began to spin and went off the side of the road. The car flipped and hit a tree.

The driver, 22-year-old Skyler Gray, and passenger, 19-year-old Navaeh Schweinsberg, sustained fatal injuries in the crash.

A rear passenger was ejected from the car and sustained serious injuries. The passenger was taken to the hospital.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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