Woman accused of breaking into multi-million dollar home for sale in Butler County

ADAMS TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A woman is behind bars after police said she broke into a multi-million dollar home that is for sale in Adams Township.

“It’s appalling, first of all that there are people in the world like this,” said Katie Squire of Mars Borough after learning about the arrest of Hannah Cunningham, 28.

Police said she broke into a home on Heaven Lane on April 30.

Officers got a call from the homeowner saying the home is for sale, but there was a burglary in progress.

The homeowner told police that surveillance video showed Cunningham walk onto the property, go in through a door connected to the garage, and enter the home.

Police said she then opened the garage door to pull her minivan inside.

The homeowner provided the garage code, and officers noticed the van was the same one they had been looking for in connection with a trespassing incident at another home for sale just a few miles away on Blackstone Lane.

Both of those homes are listed online for sale, $2.4 million for the home on Blackstone Lane, and nearly $3.9 million for the home on Heaven Lane.

“Oh my word. Never in a million years would I think anyone would be, I want to say, stupid enough to even attempt to break into that or go near anything like that just because of the technology and the security cameras that are probably in use at those places,” Squire said.

Police said Cunningham was spotted on surveillance video at the Blackstone Lane home five times. Police said she walked around the home, while people were inside, and even looked into windows.

A day before she was caught, police said Cunningham was parked in the driveway at Blackstone Lane. A family member tried to speak with her, but she didn’t respond. Then she followed a school-aged girl as she walked to the bus stop, and left.

“When it’s this close to home, it makes you think twice about even just letting your kids like watching them walk to the bus when you have, you can see them the whole time or letting them play in the yard while you’re finishing something up in the kitchen,” Squire said. “And even if it’s just, you can see them out the window. All those little things that are part of our everyday habits, it makes you second-guess everything.”

Cunningham is in the Butler County Jail.

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