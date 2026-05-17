Insider reveals why Aaron Rodgers returned to Steelers

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on SteelersNOW.com.
Aaron Rodgers‘ decision to return to the Pittsburgh Steelers dragged on for months, but the four-time NFL MVP will indeed be back for another season. He agreed to terms with the Steelers on a one-year deal worth up to $25 million on Saturday.
So why is the 42-year-old quarterback making presumably one last run?
“A league source said, ‘He loved it here, loves the guys,’” NFL insider Josina Anderson wrote on X.
Rodgers has built a close rapport with several teammates. Despite rumors of Rodgers being a bad teammate, that was not the case in Pittsburgh last year. Teammates raved about his leadership.
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