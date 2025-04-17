Pittsburgh International Airport will direct passengers without PreCheck to alternate TSA checkpoint

On Wednesday, the TSA announced that travelers without TSA PreCheck would be directed to use the alternative checkpoint, while the main security checkpoint lanes would be reserved for passengers with TSA PreCheck.

Travelers will need to go to the third floor to access the alternative checkpoint. Look for a sign that reads “Alternative Checkpoint,” then head outside through the sliding doors and cross the street to enter a separate terminal.

In a media release, officials stated, “Travel volume has increased tremendously during the past year, and TSA and airport officials have explored various checkpoint configurations to improve efficiency and streamline passenger flow into the checkpoint, especially during the busy early morning travel period.”

This announcement has sparked concern and frustration among some passengers. One traveler, Vanessa Kapperlee, expressed her worry: “You are now putting people who need the closer spot further away.” She questioned whether there would be sufficient signage to guide travelers.

The TSA also indicated that these changes would take effect on May 5, coinciding with the start of Real ID requirements. Kapperlee mentioned that the changes might be more inconvenient than helpful, especially for her 80-year-old mother, who travels frequently.

“For someone who is dropped off out front and needs to cross the street, it could be quite challenging. Will there be wheelchair assistance for those people, and will this make it longer for them to get through?” she asked.

According to officials, during peak season, Pittsburgh International Airport sees about 30,000 travelers daily. Channel 11 News inquired whether passengers are considering getting TSA PreCheck to avoid potentially long waits. Philadelphia mom Tiffany Hamilton stated she would likely enroll her entire family in PreCheck. “I think this finally pushed me over the edge, and I feel for Pittsburgh residents who are now going to be totally rerouted. That’s going to be tough, especially when traveling with kids,” Hamilton explained.

The average cost of TSA PreCheck ranges from $75 to $85, an expense that some travelers are still contemplating. Kapperlee noted, “If everyone gets PreCheck, then the lines are going to become extremely long.”

The TSA’s release also mentioned that signs would be posted in the terminal to inform travelers about this change as they arrive and make their way to the TSA checkpoints. Non-TSA PreCheck passengers who arrive at the main checkpoint will be redirected to the alternative checkpoint.

Additionally, beginning May 4, passenger screening checkpoints at the airport will be closed from 10:30 p.m. to 2:30 a.m. daily. During this time, passengers will not be able to access the concourse or gate area of the airport.

