SNAP benefits fraud surging in Pennsylvania; what victims should do

PITTSBURGH — A local woman is one of many across Pennsylvania to fall victim to EBT benefit theft.

SNAP fraud is surging in Pennsylvania.

According to the USDA, Pennsylvania reported more than $635,000 in stolen benefits in the first quarter of the last fiscal year.

By the fourth quarter, that number ballooned to nearly $4 million.

“Gone within a matter of two minutes off my card in the middle of the night,” Tina Anderson told Channel 11.

She says her card was loaded early Thursday morning and about $750 was taken. She realized what had happened after trying to make a purchase.

“As soon as they denied it, I’m like ‘I got hacked for all my food stamps.’”

The mom of three checked her app and found six withdrawals she didn’t make.

The money won’t be coming back. According to the Department of Health and Human Services, “benefits stolen via card skimming, fraud or other electronic theft after December 20, 2024 cannot be reissued.”

It’s putting Tina in a tough spot.

“I have to rob Peter to pay Paul,” she said. “Money that I really had for rent, I’m going to have to go to the food store with. My kids come first.”

Tina told Channel 11 she expects to get a new card in about two weeks, but no more money until mid-March.

“[It’s] very important. I feed my children, you know. I come home, make dinner for them every day. Of course, I’m a mom. I’ll figure it out.”

“I just want the public to be aware that it is happening and it’s real.”

DHS lists some steps you should take if this happens to you. You can find them here: https://www.pa.gov/agencies/dhs/report-fraud/scams.html.

