Allegheny Health, Cigna reach agreement

Allegheny Health Network and Cigna Healthcare have agreed to a one-year contract and will work to finalize details of a longer, multi-year contract over the next two weeks.

The agreement ensures that Cigna Healthcare customers will continue to have full, in-network access to AHN’s clinical programs, hospitals and doctors.

“This agreement is great news for the more than twenty thousand people in this region who are Cigna-insured and rely on AHN for their health care needs,” said AHN President James Benedict in a news release. “We appreciate Cigna’s good faith efforts to reach a contract that enables its members to continue receiving the outstanding care and services they have come to expect from AHN.”

“The collaboration we have with Allegheny Health Network puts quality, affordable care in reach for the people we jointly serve in this community,” said Mike Ungvary, vice president of Network Management for Cigna Healthcare’s Pennsylvania Market. “Together we will continue working to improve the health and vitality of Cigna Healthcare commercial and Medicare Advantage customers.”

Cigna-insured customers who have questions about the new contract and their AHN access should contact a Cigna Healthcare representative at the number on the back of their insurance card or call Cigna’s customer service line at 1-800-882-4462.

AHN has also established a dedicated information line for Cigna members who have questions about their access to the network at 412-359-5828.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group