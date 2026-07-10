Allegheny Health Network announces new president of AHN Grove City

GROVE CITY, Pa. — AHN is having one of its leaders move from running one hospital to two, as Dr. Allan Klapper, who currently is president of AHN Wexford Hospital, will now also hold the position of president of AHN’s Grove City Hospital.

He succeeds Christopher C. Clark, who will continue to serve as president of AHN’s Saint Vincent Hospital in Erie and Westfield Memorial Hospital in Westfield, New York.

The Grove City hospital joined the AHN network in January 2020, after the health provider acquired the Mercer County facility from Grove City Medical Center.

In a prepared statement,Allegheny Health Networkstated that with the leadership change, the two hospitals “will now be more closely aligned under a unified management structure, allowing AHN to more effectively and efficiently coordinate care for patient populations living in the counties north of Pittsburgh.”

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