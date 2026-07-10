Teen flown to hospital in Beaver County e-bike crash, charged with DUI

GREENE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A teenager was flown to a Pittsburgh hospital after crashing his electric bike in Beaver County last week.

The crash happened on Thursday, July 2, on the 200 block of Upper Service Road in Greene Township at around 7:20 p.m.

State police said the 15-year-old boy was riding his e-bike on the road, which is illegal, and lost control while going down a hill.

The teen crashed in the middle of the road and was flown to UPMC Presbyterian with suspected serious injuries.

According to state police, the teen was suspected of being under the influence at the time of the crash. He has been charged with DUI and unsafe driving.

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