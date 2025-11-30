Allegheny Health Network leads state with 1,000 robotic-assisted lung ‘Ion’ biopsies done

Allegheny Health Network has now performed 1,000 robotic-assisted lung “Ion” biopsies, with more procedures completed than any other health system in Pennsylvania.

The procedure uses the Ion by Intuitive system, offering a minimally invasive alternative to traditional lung biopsy methods.

Officials say the milestone demonstrates the health system’s commitment to using advanced technology for better lung cancer detection.

“It’s a direct reflection of the unwavering dedication and expertise of our entire team of caregivers and staff at AHN, who consistently strive to deliver exceptional care using the latest, most innovative technologies,” said Dr. Tariq Cheema, division director of pulmonary, critical care, sleep and allergy at AHN. “Their collective commitment has led to earlier diagnoses and improved prognoses for numerous individuals battling lung cancer.”

AHN began using the Ion system in 2021 at Allegheny General Hospital.

