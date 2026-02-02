Allegheny Health Network moves cancer clinic to North Fayette pavilion

NORTH FAYETTE, Pa. —

The new facility at the North Fayette Health + Wellness Pavilion replaces one that had been on Steubenville Pike in Robinson Township. AHN Cancer Institute said about 2,000 patients received care at the Robinson location in 2025, and the institute is transitioning them to the new site in North Fayette.

“We are thrilled to open this new, modern facility, providing even better access to our exceptional cancer care services for the communities we serve,” said AHN Cancer Institute Chair and AHN Research Institute President Dr. David Bartlett. “By situating our clinic within the AHN North Fayette Health + Wellness Pavilion, we are making it easier for our patients to access a wide range of essential health care services under one roof, improving coordination of care and overall patient experience.”

