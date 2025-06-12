Allegheny Health Network plans $6.2M service expansions at Allegheny Valley, Forbes hospitals

PITTSBURGH — Allegheny Health Network is planning a $6.2 million expansion of services at Allegheny Valley Hospital and Forbes Hospital.

The initiative will see AVH’s inpatient rehabilitation unit in Natrona Heights double in size, and Forbes in Monroeville gain 20 medical-surgical beds to improve patient flow, AHN said in a release.

Officials with AHN say the expansion projects will help meet the needs of the hospitals’ growing patient base.

“These changes are part of our ongoing commitment to delivering exceptional care and improving the patient experience across our health system,” said Dr. Mark Rubino, president of Allegheny Valley and Forbes hospitals. “By strategically investing in these two important services, we are strengthening both hospitals and ensuring that our communities have access to the right care, in the right place, at the right time.”

Construction at AVH will begin in July and conclude by the end of the year, AHN says. This will create a new, consolidated unit with 29 inpatient rehabilitation beds.

Meanwhile, Forbes is converting its inpatient rehabilitation unit into 20 new medical-surgical beds. This will enable the hospital to better manage patient volume, particularly in its emergency department, AHN says.

“The emergency department at Forbes is one of the network’s busiest, which means our medical-surgical units are always busy, too,” said Jeff Carlson, CEO of Allegheny Valley and Forbes hospitals. “We need more space and more beds for these patients. At the same time, Allegheny Valley Hospital has a strong and growing rehab program, and by making AVH our hub for inpatient rehab services, we can help our patients recover more effectively.”

